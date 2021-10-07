JTC (LON:JTC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $957.27

Shares of Jtc Plc (LON:JTC) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 957.27 ($12.51) and last traded at GBX 754.45 ($9.86), with a volume of 472117 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 718 ($9.38).

A number of research firms recently commented on JTC. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of JTC in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded JTC to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from GBX 675 ($8.82) to GBX 830 ($10.84) in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 795 ($10.39) target price on shares of JTC in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd.

The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 743.68 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 674.25. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.56, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 3.95.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a GBX 2.60 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. JTC’s payout ratio is presently 0.22%.

In other JTC news, insider Martin Fotheringham sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 630 ($8.23), for a total value of £1,260,000 ($1,646,198.07).

JTC PLC provides fund, corporate, and private wealth services to institutional and private clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Institutional Client Services and Private Client Services. The company offers fund services for the administration of various listed and unlisted funds in a range of asset classes, including real estate, private equity, renewables, hedge, debt, and alternative asset classes, as well as other administration services.

