Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) Shares Gap Up to $18.03

Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $18.03, but opened at $18.73. Jumia Technologies shares last traded at $18.73, with a volume of 39,165 shares traded.

Several research analysts have commented on JMIA shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Jumia Technologies from $32.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jumia Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 4.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.11. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.40 and a beta of 3.53.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JMIA. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of Jumia Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Jumia Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Jumia Technologies by 3,715.6% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Jumia Technologies by 148.6% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jumia Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 35.57% of the company’s stock.

Jumia Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:JMIA)

Jumia Technologies AG engages in the provision of logistic services. It operates though e-Commerce platform segment. The e-Commerce platform segment consists of marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers to its logistics service, which enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers, and payment service, which facilitates transactions among participants active on platform in selected markets.

