Jupiter Market Cap Hits $2.82 Million (JUP)

Jupiter (CURRENCY:JUP) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. One Jupiter coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0222 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Jupiter has traded up 14.5% against the dollar. Jupiter has a total market cap of $2.82 million and approximately $974,944.00 worth of Jupiter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001859 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001986 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.99 or 0.00063170 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51.01 or 0.00094812 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $71.50 or 0.00132896 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $53,785.37 or 0.99972106 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,516.53 or 0.06536251 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jupiter Profile

Jupiter’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 126,928,767 coins. Jupiter’s official Twitter account is @JUP_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . Jupiter’s official website is gojupiter.tech . The official message board for Jupiter is gojupiter.tech/roadmap-info

According to CryptoCompare, “Jupiter is a blockchain that operates on a Java-coded platform and also employs private blockchains for enterprise and special use case solutions. “

Jupiter Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jupiter directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jupiter should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jupiter using one of the exchanges listed above.

