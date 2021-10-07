JustBet (WINR) Trading 23.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days

JustBet (CURRENCY:WINR) traded up 7.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. JustBet has a total market capitalization of $1.17 million and $9,079.00 worth of JustBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One JustBet coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, JustBet has traded 23.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001850 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001980 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.22 or 0.00063328 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.13 or 0.00096463 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.69 or 0.00132671 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53,964.67 or 0.99861462 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,554.54 or 0.06577665 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About JustBet

JustBet’s total supply is 1,722,919,230 coins and its circulating supply is 1,167,050,613 coins. JustBet’s official message board is medium.com/@Just_Bet . JustBet’s official website is app.just.bet . JustBet’s official Twitter account is @JustBetOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “JustBet is a fully decentralized and autonomous gaming platform which has no human interaction, designed so payouts cannot be tampered with at any time and “where everyone is a WINR”. “

JustBet Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JustBet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JustBet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase JustBet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

