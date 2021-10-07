Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.20 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.20) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Kadmon’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.21) and the highest is ($0.18). Kadmon posted earnings of ($0.15) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Kadmon will report full-year earnings of ($0.74) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.77) to ($0.70). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.60) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.75) to ($0.46). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Kadmon.

Get Kadmon alerts:

Kadmon (NASDAQ:KDMN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18). Kadmon had a negative return on equity of 260.49% and a negative net margin of 5,961.77%. The company had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.34 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Kadmon from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Kadmon in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Mizuho downgraded Kadmon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Kadmon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $10.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kadmon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kadmon has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.25.

Shares of KDMN traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.86. 1,036,651 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,602,038. Kadmon has a twelve month low of $3.14 and a twelve month high of $9.20. The company has a quick ratio of 9.46, a current ratio of 9.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.51. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.22 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.84.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KDMN. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Kadmon by 50.0% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,785,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,844,000 after acquiring an additional 3,927,415 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new position in Kadmon in the first quarter valued at about $14,699,000. Laurion Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Kadmon by 79.7% during the first quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 6,493,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880,792 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Kadmon by 83.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,074,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kadmon by 13,098.0% during the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 1,443,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

Kadmon Company Profile

Kadmon Holdings, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing small molecules and biologics to address unmet medical need. The company’s clinical pipeline includes treatments for immune and fibrotic diseases as well as immuno-oncology therapies. The firms late-stage product candidate KD025, which is an orally administered selective inhibitor of Rho-associated coiled-coil kinase engages in development for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases.

Featured Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kadmon (KDMN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kadmon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kadmon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.