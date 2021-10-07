Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,590,000 shares, a decline of 16.4% from the August 31st total of 30,600,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,760,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days. Approximately 15.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of KDMN stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.89. 39,902 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,620,608. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.62 and its 200-day moving average is $4.84. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.25 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 9.46, a quick ratio of 9.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.51. Kadmon has a fifty-two week low of $3.14 and a fifty-two week high of $9.20.

Get Kadmon alerts:

Kadmon (NASDAQ:KDMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18). The business had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.34 million. Kadmon had a negative return on equity of 260.49% and a negative net margin of 5,961.77%. Equities analysts anticipate that Kadmon will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KDMN. Raymond James lowered Kadmon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kadmon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Kadmon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $10.00 to $9.50 in a report on Thursday, September 9th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Kadmon in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Kadmon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.50 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kadmon presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.25.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Kadmon by 8.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,244,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320,923 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Kadmon by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,785,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,844,000 after acquiring an additional 3,927,415 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Kadmon by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 6,993,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,066,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Kadmon by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,266,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192,011 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kadmon by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,197,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,115,000 after acquiring an additional 860,349 shares during the period. 95.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kadmon

Kadmon Holdings, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing small molecules and biologics to address unmet medical need. The company’s clinical pipeline includes treatments for immune and fibrotic diseases as well as immuno-oncology therapies. The firms late-stage product candidate KD025, which is an orally administered selective inhibitor of Rho-associated coiled-coil kinase engages in development for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases.

Further Reading: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Kadmon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kadmon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.