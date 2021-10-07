Kalata (KALA) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1.65 Million

Kalata (CURRENCY:KALA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. One Kalata coin can now be bought for about $0.45 or 0.00000842 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Kalata has a total market capitalization of $6.81 million and approximately $1.65 million worth of Kalata was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Kalata has traded up 2.3% against the dollar.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001857 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001984 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.35 or 0.00061906 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 35.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.34 or 0.00093444 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $71.26 or 0.00132272 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $53,758.74 or 0.99792103 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,515.45 or 0.06525720 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kalata’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,000,000 coins. Kalata’s official Twitter account is @KalataOfficial

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kalata directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kalata should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kalata using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

