Kalmar (KALM) 1-Day Volume Hits $584,129.00

Kalmar (CURRENCY:KALM) traded down 7.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 7th. Kalmar has a total market cap of $4.45 million and approximately $584,129.00 worth of Kalmar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kalmar coin can now be bought for $1.45 or 0.00002676 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Kalmar has traded down 18.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001849 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001997 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $33.46 or 0.00061871 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 49.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $53.31 or 0.00098581 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.05 or 0.00133219 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $54,151.99 or 1.00132315 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,435.73 or 0.06353004 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kalmar Coin Profile

Kalmar’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,072,503 coins. Kalmar’s official Twitter account is @kalmar_io

Kalmar Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kalmar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kalmar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kalmar using one of the exchanges listed above.

