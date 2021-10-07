Kalmar Price Tops $1.47 (KALM)

Kalmar (CURRENCY:KALM) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. Kalmar has a market capitalization of $4.52 million and approximately $295,477.00 worth of Kalmar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kalmar coin can now be bought for $1.47 or 0.00002714 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Kalmar has traded 17.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001845 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001981 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.54 or 0.00061884 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 27.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51.04 or 0.00094177 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.56 or 0.00132027 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $54,291.60 or 1.00170474 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,543.84 or 0.06538547 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kalmar Coin Profile

Kalmar’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,072,503 coins. Kalmar’s official Twitter account is @kalmar_io

Buying and Selling Kalmar

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kalmar directly using U.S. dollars.

