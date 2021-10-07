KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) Short Interest Update

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,390,000 shares, a decline of 21.0% from the August 31st total of 1,760,000 shares. Approximately 6.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 198,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.0 days.

In other KalVista Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Thomas Andrew Crockett sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.18, for a total transaction of $171,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christopher Yea sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.52, for a total transaction of $102,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,961.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $1,886,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 184.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 86,307 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,068,000 after purchasing an additional 55,998 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $3,734,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 100,660.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,038 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 5,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $551,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.28% of the company’s stock.

KALV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, September 12th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.43.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $17.39. The stock had a trading volume of 228,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 503,424. The firm has a market capitalization of $424.98 million, a P/E ratio of -7.10 and a beta of 1.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.24 and its 200 day moving average is $23.30. KalVista Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $12.83 and a one year high of $45.00.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.05. On average, research analysts predict that KalVista Pharmaceuticals will post -3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

About KalVista Pharmaceuticals

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

