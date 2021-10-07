KARMA (KARMA) Trading Up 34.7% Over Last 7 Days

KARMA (CURRENCY:KARMA) traded up 6.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. One KARMA coin can currently be purchased for $0.0088 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges. KARMA has a total market cap of $47.70 million and $224.00 worth of KARMA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, KARMA has traded up 34.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001886 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded 24.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00005551 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000061 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded down 31.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.60 or 0.00047370 BTC.

KARMA Coin Profile

KARMA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 3rd, 2014. KARMA’s total supply is 8,462,823,687 coins and its circulating supply is 5,450,532,381 coins. KARMA’s official message board is medium.com/@hello_11092 . KARMA’s official Twitter account is @KarmaBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . KARMA’s official website is www.karmaapp.io . The Reddit community for KARMA is /r/KARMAEOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Karma is a dapp that awards tokens for helping people through positive actions. Users also earn tokens by validating good deeds. Share tokens with those you feel deserve it for doing good in the world and promote a world of giving. “

Buying and Selling KARMA

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KARMA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KARMA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KARMA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

