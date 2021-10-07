Karooooo (KARO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, October 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $44.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.84 million. On average, analysts expect Karooooo to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:KARO opened at $32.40 on Thursday. Karooooo has a 52 week low of $28.03 and a 52 week high of $42.50. The stock has a market cap of $692.70 million and a PE ratio of 31.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.91.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on KARO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Karooooo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Karooooo from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. William Blair set a $35.13 price target on shares of Karooooo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Karooooo in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Karooooo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.83.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Karooooo stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Karooooo Ltd. (NASDAQ:KARO) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. 3.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Karooooo Company Profile

Karooooo Ltd. develops a vehicle fleet management software solution. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Singapore.

