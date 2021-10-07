Kate Swann Acquires 27,757 Shares of Moonpig Group PLC (LON:MOON) Stock

Moonpig Group PLC (LON:MOON) insider Kate Swann acquired 27,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 287 ($3.75) per share, for a total transaction of £79,662.59 ($104,079.68).

Shares of MOON stock opened at GBX 297.20 ($3.88) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £1.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 48.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 369.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 412.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.66. Moonpig Group PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 279.80 ($3.66) and a 12-month high of GBX 499.95 ($6.53).

Separately, Numis Securities downgraded Moonpig Group to an “add” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.53) target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd.

