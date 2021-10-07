Kattana (KTN) 1-Day Volume Hits $98,288.00

Kattana (CURRENCY:KTN) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. During the last week, Kattana has traded up 9.5% against the dollar. Kattana has a total market cap of $8.35 million and approximately $98,288.00 worth of Kattana was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kattana coin can now be bought for $4.93 or 0.00009160 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Kattana alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001859 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001984 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.71 or 0.00062653 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51.02 or 0.00094826 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.69 or 0.00133250 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $53,895.01 or 1.00169550 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,534.07 or 0.06568435 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kattana Coin Profile

Kattana’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,694,800 coins. Kattana’s official Twitter account is @kattanatrade

According to CryptoCompare, “Kattana is a suite of reliable, professional, intuitive, and fast trading tools for both native and novice traders. It is a professional trading terminal with scalable charts from decentralized and centralized exchanges. The platform is built to serve traders and allow them to trade within the platform, without finding contract addresses and other DEXs where assets are traded. “

Kattana Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kattana directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kattana should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kattana using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kattana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kattana and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.