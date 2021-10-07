Kava.io Achieves Market Cap of $513.55 Million (KAVA)

Kava.io (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. Kava.io has a total market cap of $513.55 million and approximately $147.08 million worth of Kava.io was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Kava.io has traded 10.8% lower against the dollar. One Kava.io coin can now be purchased for $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.78 or 0.00114896 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00003572 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $260.87 or 0.00485182 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.51 or 0.00015836 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.18 or 0.00037537 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000571 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00011664 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000663 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001771 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003515 BTC.

Kava.io Coin Profile

Kava.io (KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 23rd, 2019. Kava.io’s total supply is 145,408,420 coins and its circulating supply is 91,443,180 coins. Kava.io’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs . Kava.io’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs . Kava.io’s official website is www.kava.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

Kava.io Coin Trading

