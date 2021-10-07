KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its position in KB Home (NYSE:KBH) by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,023 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 9,105 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in KB Home were worth $1,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KBH. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KB Home in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in shares of KB Home during the second quarter worth $43,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of KB Home by 512.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,195 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KB Home during the second quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of KB Home during the second quarter worth $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on KB Home from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised KB Home from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Seaport Global Securities raised KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Seaport Res Ptn raised KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on KB Home from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KB Home has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.25.

KBH opened at $39.06 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.81 and a 200-day moving average of $43.77. KB Home has a 52-week low of $30.25 and a 52-week high of $52.48.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The construction company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.60. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. KB Home had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 8.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that KB Home will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.17%.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.

