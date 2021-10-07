KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Shares Sold by RK Capital Management LLC

RK Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) by 32.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 170,500 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 80,300 shares during the period. RK Capital Management LLC owned about 0.12% of KBR worth $6,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in KBR. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in KBR by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 29,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in KBR by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 502,059 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,154,000 after purchasing an additional 10,934 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in KBR during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,481,000. New York Life Investments Alternatives acquired a new stake in KBR during the 1st quarter valued at $1,344,000. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new stake in KBR during the 1st quarter valued at $804,000.

Get KBR alerts:

KBR stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $41.95. 11,754 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,269,558. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -160.62 and a beta of 1.35. KBR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.13 and a 1-year high of $42.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.04.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. KBR had a negative net margin of 0.58% and a positive return on equity of 17.73%. As a group, research analysts predict that KBR, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. KBR’s payout ratio is 25.43%.

In other KBR news, insider Andrew Barrie sold 9,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.30, for a total transaction of $366,944.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,409 shares in the company, valued at $605,573.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KBR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KBR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of KBR from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.64.

KBR Profile

KBR, Inc engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other.

Read More: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR).

Receive News & Ratings for KBR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.