KCCPAD 24-Hour Volume Tops $711,753.00 (KCCPAD)

KCCPAD (CURRENCY:KCCPAD) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 7th. KCCPAD has a total market cap of $18.37 million and approximately $711,753.00 worth of KCCPAD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, KCCPAD has traded 3.6% lower against the dollar. One KCCPAD coin can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000248 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001840 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001983 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.81 or 0.00062192 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 28.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $51.48 or 0.00094685 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $71.97 or 0.00132378 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,069.43 or 0.99448760 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,531.24 or 0.06494935 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About KCCPAD

KCCPAD’s total supply is 136,144,011 coins. KCCPAD’s official Twitter account is @KCCPad_Official

