KE (NYSE:BEKE) Shares Gap Up to $17.80

KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $17.80, but opened at $18.67. KE shares last traded at $18.76, with a volume of 22,309 shares.

A number of research firms have commented on BEKE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of KE from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. HSBC lowered shares of KE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.90 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of KE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of KE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $35.00 to $19.30 in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.11.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.39. The firm has a market cap of $17.20 billion, a PE ratio of 53.61, a PEG ratio of 8.31 and a beta of -1.61.

KE (NYSE:BEKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. KE had a return on equity of 4.92% and a net margin of 3.82%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that KE Holdings Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BEKE. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in KE during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KE in the first quarter valued at $74,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KE in the second quarter valued at $81,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of KE in the second quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Franchise Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of KE in the first quarter valued at $169,000. 31.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About KE (NYSE:BEKE)

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

