KeeperDAO One Day Trading Volume Hits $1.90 Million (ROOK)

KeeperDAO (CURRENCY:ROOK) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 7th. KeeperDAO has a total market capitalization of $86.86 million and approximately $1.90 million worth of KeeperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, KeeperDAO has traded up 10.7% against the US dollar. One KeeperDAO coin can now be bought for approximately $140.64 or 0.00259634 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001846 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.16 or 0.00050142 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.47 or 0.00233478 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.59 or 0.00104468 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001848 BTC.

KeeperDAO Profile

KeeperDAO (ROOK) is a coin. KeeperDAO’s total supply is 1,226,310 coins and its circulating supply is 617,636 coins. KeeperDAO’s official website is app.keeperdao.com . KeeperDAO’s official Twitter account is @Keeper_DAO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “KeeperDAO is similar to mining pools for Keepers. By incentivizing a game theory optimal strategy for cooperation among on-chain arbitrageurs, KeeperDAO provides an efficient mechanism for large scale arbitrage and liquidation trades on all DeFi protocols. Keepers borrow funds from a communal pool of compatible assets. Anyone can borrow from the pool to leverage on-chain opportunities. Profits from the on-chain opportunity are returned to the pool. Profits are distributed between Keepers and Liquidity Providers (LPs). Liquidity providers are anyone who deposits assets to the liquidity pool. “

KeeperDAO Coin Trading

