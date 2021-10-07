KeeperDAO (ROOK) Market Capitalization Reaches $81.29 Million

KeeperDAO (CURRENCY:ROOK) traded 9.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 7th. One KeeperDAO coin can now be purchased for about $131.62 or 0.00244319 BTC on popular exchanges. KeeperDAO has a market cap of $81.29 million and $2.61 million worth of KeeperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, KeeperDAO has traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001856 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.43 or 0.00049067 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $121.37 or 0.00225295 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.53 or 0.00103086 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.58 or 0.00012220 BTC.

KeeperDAO Coin Profile

KeeperDAO is a coin. KeeperDAO’s total supply is 1,226,310 coins and its circulating supply is 617,636 coins. KeeperDAO’s official Twitter account is @Keeper_DAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for KeeperDAO is app.keeperdao.com

According to CryptoCompare, “KeeperDAO is similar to mining pools for Keepers. By incentivizing a game theory optimal strategy for cooperation among on-chain arbitrageurs, KeeperDAO provides an efficient mechanism for large scale arbitrage and liquidation trades on all DeFi protocols. Keepers borrow funds from a communal pool of compatible assets. Anyone can borrow from the pool to leverage on-chain opportunities. Profits from the on-chain opportunity are returned to the pool. Profits are distributed between Keepers and Liquidity Providers (LPs). Liquidity providers are anyone who deposits assets to the liquidity pool. “

KeeperDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KeeperDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KeeperDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KeeperDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

