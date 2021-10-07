Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYB) Shares Gap Down to $19.51

Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYB) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $19.51, but opened at $19.07. Kelly Services shares last traded at $19.06, with a volume of 1,147 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of $750.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.48.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The business services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.15. Kelly Services had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 4.37%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Kelly Services stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYB) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Kelly Services were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Kelly Services Company Profile (NASDAQ:KELYB)

Kelly Services, Inc engages in staffing and workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. The Americas Staffing segment delivers temporary staffing, as well as direct-hire placement services, in a number of specialty staffing services, including office, education, marketing, electronic assembly, light industrial, science, engineering, and information technology in United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico and Brazil.

