Kelt Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KELTF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Kelt Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KELTF) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.90.

Several research firms have commented on KELTF. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Kelt Exploration from C$4.75 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Kelt Exploration from C$4.25 to C$5.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Eight Capital began coverage on Kelt Exploration in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.54 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Kelt Exploration from C$4.75 to C$5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Kelt Exploration from C$5.75 to C$6.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd.

OTCMKTS:KELTF opened at $3.80 on Thursday. Kelt Exploration has a 12 month low of $1.03 and a 12 month high of $3.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.60.

Kelt Exploration Ltd. is an oil and gas company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources. It operates in the area of Grande Prairie in northwestern Alberta and Fort St. John in northeastern British Columbia. The company was founded on October 11, 2012 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

