Kempen Capital Management N.V. Acquires 13,551 Shares of Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA)

Kempen Capital Management N.V. raised its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 217,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 13,551 shares during the quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. owned about 0.10% of Healthcare Trust of America worth $5,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 83.3% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Healthcare Trust of America by 144.0% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Healthcare Trust of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. 95.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Healthcare Trust of America stock opened at $30.47 on Thursday. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.39 and a 12 month high of $31.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of 82.35 and a beta of 0.61.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.27). Healthcare Trust of America had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 3.41%. Sell-side analysts expect that Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be given a $0.325 dividend. This is a positive change from Healthcare Trust of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. Healthcare Trust of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.02%.

HTA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist lowered shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Healthcare Trust of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securities cut shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Truist Financial cut shares of Healthcare Trust of America to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.10.

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates and invests medical office buildings. The firm provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in desirable locations. The company was founded by Scott D. Peters on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

