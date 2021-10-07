Kempen Capital Management N.V. Buys 25,265 Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Kempen Capital Management N.V. increased its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 445.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,934 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,265 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $2,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 285.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,745 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 5,735 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 603.3% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,608,732 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,508,108,000 after purchasing an additional 16,820,740 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 373.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,592,295 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,660,042,000 after purchasing an additional 27,278,434 shares during the period. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 400.0% during the second quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 3,760 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 12.8% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 166,041 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,781,000 after purchasing an additional 18,822 shares during the period. 69.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CP shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Argus lowered Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. CIBC increased their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Railway currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.18.

Shares of NYSE:CP opened at $68.30 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $70.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.12. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 12-month low of $58.79 and a 12-month high of $83.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 32.10% and a net margin of 41.46%. As a group, research analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a $0.1512 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is presently 22.73%.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

