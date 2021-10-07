Kempen Capital Management N.V. Buys New Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Kempen Capital Management N.V. acquired a new position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 23,014 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,616,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in shares of eBay by 115.3% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 394 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Sawyer & Company Inc grew its holdings in eBay by 515.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 400 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in eBay during the second quarter worth about $29,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in shares of eBay during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 387.9% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 522 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

In other eBay news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 14,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.49, for a total value of $1,071,778.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,554,974.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Pete Thompson sold 1,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total value of $104,396.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 79,998 shares of company stock worth $5,892,419. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EBAY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of eBay from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on eBay from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of eBay in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of eBay in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on eBay from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, eBay presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.05.

eBay stock opened at $72.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $47.26 billion, a PE ratio of 3.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.90. eBay Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.36 and a 12-month high of $77.83.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The e-commerce company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.16. eBay had a net margin of 115.40% and a return on equity of 38.34%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

eBay declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 11th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the e-commerce company to reacquire up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.57%.

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

