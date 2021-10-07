Kempen Capital Management N.V. Has $1.82 Million Stock Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Kempen Capital Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,133 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,107 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $1,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,013 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 19.0% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 196,601 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $26,614,000 after purchasing an additional 31,360 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 437.8% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 726 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 62.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 260,909 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $35,318,000 after buying an additional 100,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Electronic Arts in the first quarter worth about $306,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.89, for a total transaction of $1,408,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.50, for a total transaction of $115,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 51,845 shares of company stock worth $7,228,613. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

EA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on Electronic Arts in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $151.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Electronic Arts has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.85.

Shares of EA opened at $135.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.15 and a 12-month high of $150.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $139.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.51 billion, a PE ratio of 57.79 and a beta of 0.90.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The game software company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 11.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.98%.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

