Kempen Capital Management N.V. Has $10.57 Million Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Kempen Capital Management N.V. grew its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 15.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,245 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,377 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V.’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $10,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV raised its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 1.0% in the second quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 3,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 3.0% in the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 1.2% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 0.4% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 1.3% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.00% of the company’s stock.

EL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $348.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $367.00 to $393.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Societe Generale started coverage on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $335.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $343.23.

Shares of EL stock opened at $313.55 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $327.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $313.40. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a one year low of $216.25 and a one year high of $347.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.28 billion, a PE ratio of 40.25, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.28. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 44.03% and a net margin of 17.70%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.53) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 62.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.87%.

In related news, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 53,531 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.01, for a total value of $17,398,110.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Barry S. Sternlicht sold 4,576 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.42, for a total value of $1,507,425.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,713,516.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 270,259 shares of company stock valued at $90,266,730. Insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

About The Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

