Kempen Capital Management N.V. Has $3.39 Million Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Kempen Capital Management N.V. increased its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 63.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,121 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,538 shares during the quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $3,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Tsfg LLC increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 43.5% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 62.4% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 50.8% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.79, for a total value of $171,759.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AEP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America upgraded American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.88 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on American Electric Power from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.99.

NASDAQ:AEP opened at $84.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $42.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.95, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.27. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.80 and a 52-week high of $94.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.50.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 14.78%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is 66.67%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

