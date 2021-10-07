Kempen Capital Management N.V. Invests $1.95 Million in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Kempen Capital Management N.V. acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 20,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,945,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ATVI. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 256.2% during the 2nd quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 3,048,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,921,000 after buying an additional 2,192,485 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 306.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,047,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,427,000 after buying an additional 1,544,400 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 101.7% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,417,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,302,000 after buying an additional 714,751 shares during the last quarter. HS Management Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 55.2% during the first quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 1,893,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,125,000 after purchasing an additional 673,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 20.6% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,671,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,490,000 after purchasing an additional 628,319 shares during the last quarter. 85.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ATVI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $116.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.91.

In related news, Director Peter J. Nolan purchased 3,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $81.93 per share, with a total value of $323,623.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ATVI stock opened at $77.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $60.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.14, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 4.83. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.19 and a fifty-two week high of $104.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $80.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.03.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 29.17%. As a group, research analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

