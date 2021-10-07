Kempen Capital Management N.V. Purchases 13,534 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Kempen Capital Management N.V. increased its stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,245 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 13,534 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V.’s holdings in The Williams Companies were worth $2,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in The Williams Companies during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Williams Companies by 35.8% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,942 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in The Williams Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in The Williams Companies by 325.7% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,133 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

Get The Williams Companies alerts:

Shares of The Williams Companies stock opened at $27.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.88 billion, a PE ratio of 28.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.70. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.26 and a 52 week high of $28.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.34.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). The Williams Companies had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 12.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. The Williams Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

The Williams Companies declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, September 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the pipeline company to reacquire up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.06%. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 149.09%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of The Williams Companies in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.33.

The Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for The Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.