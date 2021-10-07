Kempen Capital Management N.V. Purchases 4,353 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Kempen Capital Management N.V. increased its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,417 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,353 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $6,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Sysco by 4.8% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 970,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,464,000 after buying an additional 44,203 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its stake in Sysco by 40.3% during the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,853,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,914,000 after buying an additional 532,233 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Sysco by 9.4% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 313,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,681,000 after buying an additional 26,837 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its holdings in Sysco by 1.0% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 685,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,949,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Sysco by 6.3% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the period. 79.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SYY stock opened at $81.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $41.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.47. Sysco Co. has a 52 week low of $53.85 and a 52 week high of $86.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.58.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $16.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.65 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 52.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is 130.56%.

In other news, EVP Cathy Marie Robinson sold 7,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $568,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 7,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $578,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,579,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 81,991 shares of company stock worth $6,632,396. Insiders own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

SYY has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sysco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sysco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.78.

About Sysco

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

