Kempen Capital Management N.V. Takes $1.56 Million Position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Kempen Capital Management N.V. acquired a new stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,563,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Andra AP fonden boosted its position in Dover by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 65,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dover by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 11,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dover by 127.8% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 9,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 5,178 shares in the last quarter. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dover in the 2nd quarter worth $2,843,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Dover by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on DOV shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Dover from $175.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Dover from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Dover from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Dover from $167.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.60.

NYSE:DOV opened at $159.07 on Thursday. Dover Co. has a 12 month low of $108.00 and a 12 month high of $176.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $168.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $22.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.39.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 29.42% and a net margin of 11.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This is a boost from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.27%.

Dover Profile

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

