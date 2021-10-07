Kempen Capital Management N.V. Takes Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Kempen Capital Management N.V. purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 41,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,076,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OTIS. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 43.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,981,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,701,000 after purchasing an additional 3,640,221 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 374.6% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,892,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,430,000 after buying an additional 3,072,265 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth approximately $167,464,000. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 6,834,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,802,000 after buying an additional 1,436,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Otis Worldwide by 54.4% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,214,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132,425 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

In other Otis Worldwide news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 1,597 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.80, for a total value of $140,216.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 2,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.44, for a total transaction of $194,116.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide stock opened at $82.87 on Thursday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12-month low of $58.77 and a 12-month high of $92.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.15 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $88.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.64.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.30% and a negative return on equity of 37.04%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

Several analysts recently commented on OTIS shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $88.44 price objective (up previously from $84.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $88.44 price target (down from $90.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.43.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Featured Story: ESG Score

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.