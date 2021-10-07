Kenmare Resources (LON:KMR) Price Target Raised to GBX 580 at Berenberg Bank

Kenmare Resources (LON:KMR) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from GBX 530 ($6.92) to GBX 580 ($7.58) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 36.79% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of LON KMR opened at GBX 424 ($5.54) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 426.15 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 430.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.92. The firm has a market capitalization of £465.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33. Kenmare Resources has a 12-month low of GBX 247 ($3.23) and a 12-month high of GBX 466 ($6.09).

In related news, insider Michael Carvill bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 425 ($5.55) per share, with a total value of £85,000 ($111,053.04).

Kenmare Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells mineral sand products in China, Italy, the United States, and internationally. It operates the Moma Titanium Minerals Mine located on the northeast coast of Mozambique. The company's products include ilmenite, zircon, and rutile; and concentrates, including secondary zircon and mineral sand concentrates.

