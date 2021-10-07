Kenmare Resources (LON:KMR) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $430.04

Kenmare Resources plc (LON:KMR) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 430.04 ($5.62) and traded as high as GBX 431 ($5.63). Kenmare Resources shares last traded at GBX 425 ($5.55), with a volume of 17,999 shares trading hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 550 ($7.19) price target on shares of Kenmare Resources in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 426.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 430.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.92. The company has a market cap of £466.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. Kenmare Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.29%.

In related news, insider Michael Carvill purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 425 ($5.55) per share, with a total value of £85,000 ($111,053.04).

About Kenmare Resources (LON:KMR)

Kenmare Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells mineral sand products in China, Italy, the United States, and internationally. It operates the Moma Titanium Minerals Mine located on the northeast coast of Mozambique. The company's products include ilmenite, zircon, and rutile; and concentrates, including secondary zircon and mineral sand concentrates.

