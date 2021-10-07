Kering (EPA:KER) Given a €830.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Kering (EPA:KER) has been given a €830.00 ($976.47) target price by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 34.61% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €900.00 ($1,058.82) price objective on Kering in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group set a €665.00 ($782.35) price target on Kering in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €945.00 ($1,111.76) price target on Kering in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €900.00 ($1,058.82) price target on Kering in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €775.00 ($911.76) price target on Kering in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kering currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €795.92 ($936.37).

Kering stock opened at €616.60 ($725.41) on Thursday. Kering has a 12 month low of €231.35 ($272.18) and a 12 month high of €417.40 ($491.06). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €692.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of €692.65.

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

