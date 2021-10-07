Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $6.97

Key Tronic Co. (NASDAQ:KTCC)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.97 and traded as low as $6.44. Key Tronic shares last traded at $6.46, with a volume of 30,219 shares.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.53. The firm has a market cap of $69.52 million, a PE ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.97.
Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The technology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $132.63 million during the quarter. Key Tronic had a net margin of 0.84% and a return on equity of 4.88%.
Key Tronic Company Profile (NASDAQ:KTCC)
Key Tronic Corp. engages in the provision of electronics manufacturing services. Its services include electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing. The company was founded by Lewis G. Zirkle in 1969 and is headquartered in Spokane Valley, WA.
