Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $6.97

Key Tronic Co. (NASDAQ:KTCC)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.97 and traded as low as $6.44. Key Tronic shares last traded at $6.46, with a volume of 30,219 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.53. The firm has a market cap of $69.52 million, a PE ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.97.

Get Key Tronic alerts:

Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The technology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $132.63 million during the quarter. Key Tronic had a net margin of 0.84% and a return on equity of 4.88%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Key Tronic in the first quarter valued at about $127,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Key Tronic by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 36,622 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 10,644 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Key Tronic by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,089 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 11,367 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Key Tronic by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,968 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Key Tronic by 78.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 107,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 46,900 shares during the last quarter. 43.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Tronic Company Profile (NASDAQ:KTCC)

Key Tronic Corp. engages in the provision of electronics manufacturing services. Its services include electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing. The company was founded by Lewis G. Zirkle in 1969 and is headquartered in Spokane Valley, WA.

Further Reading: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Key Tronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Key Tronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.