KeyCorp Weighs in on Altice USA, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:ATUS)

Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Altice USA in a report released on Tuesday, October 5th. KeyCorp analyst B. Nispel now anticipates that the company will earn $0.49 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.56. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Altice USA’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ATUS. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Altice USA from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Altice USA from $44.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Altice USA from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Altice USA from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.53.

Shares of NYSE:ATUS opened at $18.74 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 1.18. Altice USA has a 1 year low of $18.66 and a 1 year high of $38.30.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. Altice USA had a net margin of 8.00% and a negative return on equity of 129.77%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ossiam bought a new stake in Altice USA during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in Altice USA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Altice USA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Altice USA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $154,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Altice USA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Michael Olsen sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total value of $62,070.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $237,720. Corporate insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The firm operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business operations.

