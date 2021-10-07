KeyFi Price Reaches $0.35 on Exchanges (KEYFI)

KeyFi (CURRENCY:KEYFI) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. KeyFi has a total market capitalization of $866,320.32 and $4,409.00 worth of KeyFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KeyFi coin can now be bought for approximately $0.35 or 0.00000642 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, KeyFi has traded 18.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get KeyFi alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001857 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001985 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.93 or 0.00062980 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $51.24 or 0.00095117 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.04 or 0.00133724 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53,803.35 or 0.99870610 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,544.97 or 0.06580223 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About KeyFi

KeyFi’s total supply is 9,994,262 coins and its circulating supply is 2,503,895 coins. KeyFi’s official Twitter account is @keyfi_app

Buying and Selling KeyFi

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KeyFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KeyFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KeyFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for KeyFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KeyFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.