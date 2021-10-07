Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMY) Shares Up 0.1%

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMY)’s stock price shot up 0.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $8.12 and last traded at $7.94. 8,712 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 30,345 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.93.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KCDMY. Itau BBA Securities lowered shares of Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Citigroup raised shares of Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

Get Kimberly-Clark de México S. A. B. de C. V. alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.60.

Kimberly-Clark de México SAB de CV engages in the manufacture and commercialization of disposable products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Products, Professionals and Exports. The Consumer Products segment indicates that final use of the articles commercialized are primarily intended for home.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark de México S. A. B. de C. V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark de México S. A. B. de C. V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.