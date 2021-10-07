Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) Shares Sold by Carmignac Gestion

Carmignac Gestion lessened its stake in Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,583,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 347,031 shares during the quarter. Kingsoft Cloud comprises about 1.8% of Carmignac Gestion’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Carmignac Gestion owned 2.05% of Kingsoft Cloud worth $155,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Kingsoft Cloud by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 180,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,089,000 after buying an additional 6,057 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 756,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,731,000 after acquiring an additional 28,752 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud in the first quarter valued at about $2,494,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Kingsoft Cloud by 89.8% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 174,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,933,000 after purchasing an additional 82,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in Kingsoft Cloud by 11.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 140,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,533,000 after purchasing an additional 14,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Nomura Instinet reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (down from $45.00) on shares of Kingsoft Cloud in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Nomura downgraded Kingsoft Cloud from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $45.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.80.

Shares of KC stock traded up $1.87 on Thursday, hitting $28.80. The stock had a trading volume of 45,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,579,204. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.00. Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $23.81 and a 1 year high of $74.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.04 and a beta of 1.91.

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by ($0.10). Kingsoft Cloud had a negative return on equity of 10.07% and a negative net margin of 10.68%. The business had revenue of $336.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.16 million. Equities analysts forecast that Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kingsoft Cloud Company Profile

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare business, and others.

