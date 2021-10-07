Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) Position Reduced by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) by 86.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 221,044 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 1,450,981 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $1,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Kinross Gold by 187.5% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 4,830 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. bought a new position in Kinross Gold during the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. BCJ Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Kinross Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in Kinross Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Kinross Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on KGC shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $13.00 to $11.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $11.50 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from C$14.50 to C$14.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Kinross Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, CIBC cut shares of Kinross Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $11.25 to $8.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.60.

Shares of KGC opened at $5.61 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.85 and its 200-day moving average is $6.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Kinross Gold Co. has a 12-month low of $5.18 and a 12-month high of $9.42.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The mining company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 29.97%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.58%.

About Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corp. operates as an exploration company. It engages in the production, acquisition, exploration and development of gold bearing properties in Canada, United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Ecuador, Chile, Ghana and Mauritania. The products are gold and silver produced in the form of dore.

