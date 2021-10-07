Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTRA) Short Interest Down 14.6% in September

Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTRA) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,050,000 shares, a drop of 14.6% from the August 31st total of 1,230,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 816,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 3.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Kintara Therapeutics by 30.9% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 54,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 12,916 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kintara Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Kintara Therapeutics by 99.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 44,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 22,050 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners bought a new stake in shares of Kintara Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $162,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kintara Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Kintara Therapeutics alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Kintara Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Kintara Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Aegis cut their target price on Kintara Therapeutics from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ:KTRA opened at $0.76 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.35 and its 200 day moving average is $1.55. The stock has a market cap of $24.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.53. Kintara Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.74 and a 12-month high of $3.35.

Kintara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kintara Therapeutics will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

About Kintara Therapeutics

Kintara Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical and biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of new cancer therapies. Its pipeline includes the VAL-083 and REM-001. The company was founded by Jeffrey A. Bacha, Dennis M. Brown, and William J. Garner on June 24, 2009 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Featured Story: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for Kintara Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kintara Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.