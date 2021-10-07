Kishore Seendripu Sells 13,362 Shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) Stock

MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 13,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.47, for a total transaction of $661,018.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Kishore Seendripu also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, October 5th, Kishore Seendripu sold 13,362 shares of MaxLinear stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.49, for a total transaction of $647,923.38.
- On Wednesday, September 22nd, Kishore Seendripu sold 13,362 shares of MaxLinear stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.02, for a total transaction of $681,729.24.
- On Monday, September 20th, Kishore Seendripu sold 13,362 shares of MaxLinear stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.24, for a total transaction of $657,944.88.
- On Wednesday, August 4th, Kishore Seendripu sold 13,362 shares of MaxLinear stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.32, for a total transaction of $672,375.84.
- On Monday, August 2nd, Kishore Seendripu sold 13,362 shares of MaxLinear stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.22, for a total transaction of $657,677.64.
- On Monday, July 12th, Kishore Seendripu sold 13,362 shares of MaxLinear stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total transaction of $564,544.50.
- On Friday, July 9th, Kishore Seendripu sold 13,362 shares of MaxLinear stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total transaction of $561,070.38.
Shares of MXL traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $49.34. 455,208 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 561,979. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of -64.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.50. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.42 and a 52-week high of $55.00.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MXL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 101.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,617,024 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,708,000 after purchasing an additional 812,924 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 698.4% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,996,000 after purchasing an additional 349,900 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 55.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 738,988 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,184,000 after purchasing an additional 262,544 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in MaxLinear by 21.2% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,185,346 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,396,000 after acquiring an additional 207,616 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in MaxLinear in the second quarter valued at $8,421,000. 82.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on MXL. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Benchmark began coverage on shares of MaxLinear in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.10.
About MaxLinear
MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of radio frequency, high-performance analog and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.
