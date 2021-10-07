Kishore Seendripu Sells 13,362 Shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) Stock

MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 13,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.47, for a total transaction of $661,018.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Kishore Seendripu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 5th, Kishore Seendripu sold 13,362 shares of MaxLinear stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.49, for a total transaction of $647,923.38.

On Wednesday, September 22nd, Kishore Seendripu sold 13,362 shares of MaxLinear stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.02, for a total transaction of $681,729.24.

On Monday, September 20th, Kishore Seendripu sold 13,362 shares of MaxLinear stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.24, for a total transaction of $657,944.88.

On Wednesday, August 4th, Kishore Seendripu sold 13,362 shares of MaxLinear stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.32, for a total transaction of $672,375.84.

On Monday, August 2nd, Kishore Seendripu sold 13,362 shares of MaxLinear stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.22, for a total transaction of $657,677.64.

On Monday, July 12th, Kishore Seendripu sold 13,362 shares of MaxLinear stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total transaction of $564,544.50.

On Friday, July 9th, Kishore Seendripu sold 13,362 shares of MaxLinear stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total transaction of $561,070.38.

Shares of MXL traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $49.34. 455,208 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 561,979. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of -64.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.50. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.42 and a 52-week high of $55.00.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $205.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.13 million. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 7.41% and a positive return on equity of 18.89%. Equities research analysts predict that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MXL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 101.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,617,024 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,708,000 after purchasing an additional 812,924 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 698.4% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,996,000 after purchasing an additional 349,900 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 55.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 738,988 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,184,000 after purchasing an additional 262,544 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in MaxLinear by 21.2% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,185,346 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,396,000 after acquiring an additional 207,616 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in MaxLinear in the second quarter valued at $8,421,000. 82.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MXL. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Benchmark began coverage on shares of MaxLinear in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.10.

About MaxLinear

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of radio frequency, high-performance analog and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.

