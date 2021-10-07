KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Short Interest Up 20.5% in September

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,240,000 shares, a growth of 20.5% from the August 31st total of 9,330,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,600,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 50,000,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.39, for a total transaction of $419,500,738.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KKR. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,256,470 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,233,779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,574,446 shares during the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at $81,836,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,234,139 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $665,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369,661 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,671,837 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $453,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,371,032 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $318,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176,153 shares during the last quarter. 76.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on KKR shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.44.

Shares of NYSE:KKR opened at $61.86 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.38. KKR & Co. Inc. has a one year low of $33.65 and a one year high of $67.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.22. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 54.36% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The company had revenue of $739.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 69.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.58%.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes includes private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates business through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

Read More: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.