KLDiscovery Inc. (OTCMKTS:KLDI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

KLDiscovery Inc. (OTCMKTS:KLDI) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the August 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KLDiscovery from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Get KLDiscovery alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS KLDI opened at $6.50 on Thursday. KLDiscovery has a 1 year low of $1.01 and a 1 year high of $9.41. The stock has a market cap of $276.58 million, a P/E ratio of -5.96 and a beta of -0.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.46 and a 200 day moving average of $7.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 3.53.

KLDiscovery (OTCMKTS:KLDI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $81.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.00 million. KLDiscovery had a negative net margin of 15.20% and a negative return on equity of 30.32%. Research analysts expect that KLDiscovery will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About KLDiscovery

KLDiscovery Inc provides eDiscovery and data recovery services to corporations, law firms, government agencies, and individual consumers worldwide. The company offers eDiscovery solutions, including Nebula, an end-to-end information governance and eDiscovery platform, which helps to facilitate the identification, preservation, collection, processing, review, and exchange of electronically stored information (ESI); eDiscovery.com Review (EDR), a platform used to search, review and exchange ESI; and Relativity, a document review tool.

Featured Article: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for KLDiscovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLDiscovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.