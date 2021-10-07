Klever One Day Volume Reaches $2.03 Million (KLV)

Klever (CURRENCY:KLV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. One Klever coin can now be purchased for about $0.0390 or 0.00000072 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Klever has traded up 10.9% against the dollar. Klever has a total market cap of $132.55 million and approximately $2.03 million worth of Klever was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Klever Coin Profile

Klever’s genesis date was August 1st, 2020. Klever’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,397,615,776 coins. Klever’s official Twitter account is @klever_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Klever’s official website is www.klever.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Klever is a cryptocurrency platform designed to solve two big issues in crypto today. The crypto security problem and the user experience problem. Klever App enables participants to use the a vast selection of dapps on the blockchain, from games, entertainment, decentralized finance, and other p2p distributed ledger applications. The app's built-in Web Browser allows users to explore dapps, decentralized services, and products at the push of a button. “

Buying and Selling Klever

