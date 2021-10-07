Klimatas (KTS) Price Up 170.8% This Week

Klimatas (CURRENCY:KTS) traded up 92.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. Klimatas has a total market capitalization of $14,460.00 and approximately $54.00 worth of Klimatas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Klimatas has traded up 170.8% against the US dollar. One Klimatas coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0200 or 0.00000037 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000134 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 76.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 42.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Klimatas Profile

Klimatas (CRYPTO:KTS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Klimatas’ total supply is 1,575,256 coins and its circulating supply is 722,904 coins. The Reddit community for Klimatas is /r/Klimatas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Klimatas’ official Twitter account is @KlimatasCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. Klimatas’ official website is klimatas.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Klimatas is an innovative project, centered at bridging the gap between the blockchain technology and investors involved in making sure that the sustainable development goals are met. Klimatas believes that investors can make a whole lot of profit from investing in innovative projects that will in the long run aid the sustainable development goals. “

Buying and Selling Klimatas

