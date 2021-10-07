Knott David M Has $2.75 Million Holdings in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Knott David M raised its stake in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the quarter. United Therapeutics comprises approximately 1.0% of Knott David M’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Knott David M’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $2,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,221 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,945,000 after buying an additional 12,087 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 456.9% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 323 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 15.3% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 624 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in United Therapeutics by 47.9% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 88,598 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,820,000 after purchasing an additional 28,700 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 8.6% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 913 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UTHR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Argus upgraded United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.78.

In other news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.94, for a total value of $1,265,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,937,316.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Christopher Causey sold 2,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $548,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,610 shares of company stock valued at $3,038,220. 12.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UTHR traded up $3.45 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $195.22. The company had a trading volume of 1,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,717. The company has a quick ratio of 7.15, a current ratio of 7.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $201.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $192.15. The company has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 0.49. United Therapeutics Co. has a 1 year low of $102.25 and a 1 year high of $216.90.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.63. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 29.60%. The business had revenue of $446.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that United Therapeutics Co. will post 11.07 EPS for the current year.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma.

See Also: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.